The global response to climate change is confronting a troubling imbalance: the sectors responsible for feeding the world are becoming increasingly vulnerable to environmental shocks while receiving diminishing financial support. At the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned that agricultural climate ambitions are running ahead of the investment needed to deliver them.

Climate-related development finance for agrifood systems contracted by 10 percent in 2024, despite food and agriculture accounting for 18 percent of climate finance needs. Crops, livestock, forestry and fisheries together attracted just 5 percent of total climate-related development finance, raising questions about how global investment priorities accommodate the environmental pressures facing food production.

The financial retreat exposes a deeper weakness in international climate governance. While governments increasingly acknowledge agriculture's importance in achieving environmental objectives, translating that recognition into operational capacity remains difficult. The challenge is becoming more urgent as rising temperatures compound existing climatic variability, threatening agricultural livelihoods and the resilience of food systems.

Climate Extremes Are Redrawing the Geography of Food Production

Agriculture faces a particularly difficult period as the current El Niño cycle unfolds against a warmer global climate. FAO has cautioned that this combination could intensify droughts, flooding and extreme heat, increasing the exposure of agricultural regions already facing environmental pressures and complicating efforts to build long-term resilience.

An assessment drawing on 41 years of satellite observations identifies Southern Africa, the Sahel, Central America's Dry Corridor and parts of South and Southeast Asia as areas of heightened concern. The probability of agricultural drought exceeds 50 percent in identified locations, illustrating the geographical breadth of potential disruption.

Environmental pressures are equally consequential beneath the ocean's surface. Marine heatwaves have affected 15 percent of global fisheries, with associated production losses reaching 5.6 million tonnes and economic damage estimated at $6.6 billion. These figures broaden the food security debate beyond conventional concerns surrounding farmland and crop productivity.

The convergence of terrestrial and marine climate risks underscores the limitations of fragmented adaptation strategies. Protecting agricultural production increasingly requires coordinated approaches encompassing water management, fisheries, forestry and ecosystem health. Financial decisions that overlook these connections could constrain the effectiveness of investments across multiple food-producing sectors.

For farmers and fishing communities, the central concern is their capacity to withstand environmental disruption while maintaining economically viable livelihoods. The declining flow of climate finance creates additional uncertainty precisely when investments in resilience are becoming increasingly important.

Ambitious Climate Targets Meet the Hard Economics of Adaptation

Agriculture occupies an increasingly prominent position in national climate strategies. According to FAO, 86 percent of countries now identify the consequences of extreme weather and gradually developing climate hazards for agrifood systems in their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), reflecting broader recognition of agriculture's vulnerability and mitigation potential.

The emissions reduction opportunities are substantial. Agricultural sector emissions could decline by 41 percent by 2030 and 76 percent by 2035 relative to 2019 levels, provided countries fulfil all conditional components of their climate commitments. The scale of these projected reductions highlights agriculture's potential contribution to global climate objectives.

Nevertheless, considerable gaps persist in addressing emissions from livestock, flooded rice cultivation, fertilizers, manure management and degraded landscapes. Delivering reductions across these diverse sources requires interventions that extend beyond national policy declarations, encompassing practical changes in agricultural production and land management.

The financing challenge is especially pronounced in countries where climate vulnerability coincides with fiscal constraints. Governments facing limited financial flexibility must reconcile immediate agricultural needs with longer-term adaptation and mitigation requirements. Insufficient investment could leave ambitious national targets disconnected from the realities confronting agricultural producers.

FAO's emphasis on grants and concessional financing reflects the importance of reducing capital costs and strengthening institutional capacity. Such mechanisms can also help prepare agricultural projects for subsequent private investment, establishing a relationship between development assistance and commercial financing rather than treating them as interchangeable solutions.

The underlying tension is between the urgency of climate action and the financial conditions necessary to sustain it. Conditional emissions targets demonstrate what countries could achieve, but their realization depends partly on whether adequate implementation resources become accessible.

Beyond COP31: The Battle to Turn Commitments Into Capital

Initiatives introduced in Antalya offer opportunities to address interconnected environmental and economic challenges. The Turquoise Nexus Initiative brings together food security, water management and climate action within a country-led platform, reflecting the need for greater coordination across policy areas that directly influence agricultural resilience.

The Antalya Action Plan on Integrated Fire Management, endorsed by 23 countries, similarly seeks to strengthen prevention, knowledge-sharing and coordinated responses to wildfire threats. With extreme fire events projected to increase by up to 50 percent by the century's end, international cooperation could support more effective landscape protection.

Other efforts targeting peatland restoration, scientific collaboration and commercial opportunities for young farmers extend the discussion beyond immediate climate emergencies. They acknowledge the importance of ecosystem preservation, evidence-based policymaking and the economic sustainability of future agricultural livelihoods.

Among the financing initiatives, the UN Disaster Risk Financing Platform represents an effort to improve financial preparedness before climate shocks occur. Bringing together six UN agencies, the platform aims to mobilize access to more than $3 billion in risk financing and protect 75 million people and their livelihoods by 2030.

The significance of these initiatives will ultimately depend on implementation, financial mobilization and measurable results. Their emergence demonstrates growing institutional recognition of agricultural climate risks, but announced programmes and financing objectives cannot substitute for resources actually reaching vulnerable communities.

COP31 has brought the contradiction between agricultural vulnerability and investment priorities into sharper focus. The credibility of global climate commitments increasingly rests on whether financial systems can respond to the growing pressures on food production. Without closing that divide, agricultural resilience risks remaining an ambitious policy objective rather than an achievable economic reality.