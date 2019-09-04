Security plan developed to ensure safety of delegates at WEFA

Police will deploy a tried and tested method of integrating operational processes, resources, and intelligence as President Cyril Ramaphosa, 20 Heads of State, and other foreign delegates converge in Cape Town, for the World Economic Forum on Africa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the National Joints (NatJoints) said the resources will be from all operational environments within government with a dedicated and centralized command structure in order to address the identified challenges in a holistic manner.

"A comprehensive security plan has been developed by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence structure to ensure the safety of delegates attending the World Economic Forum on Africa," said NatJoints spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

"The plan outlines the government security forces' state of readiness for this Forum, which will start on 04th and end on 07th November 2019, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The activities and deployments outlined will ensure uncompromising security measures are implemented for the duration of the event."

These include VIP safety, route, venue, city and accommodation security; a combined intelligence and investigative capacity; crowd management and port of entry deployments; traffic control, which can be deployed to deal with any eventualities.

"Over the past few months, the security forces, relevant government departments as well as other stakeholders have been attending Priority Committee meetings to ensure, in an integrated and coordinated manner that all necessary security measures are in place for the WEFA," said Naidoo.

Police and designated officers from other agencies, including from the Metro Police will be deployed.

The NatJOINTS has ensured that general safety and day-to-day policing operations are not compromised for all law-abiding South Africans for the duration of the event. Normal day to day policing will continue as usual.

The community in and around the Cape Town Convention Centre are alerted to the following road closures as from the 04th September – 06th September 2019: Heerengracht Street that runs in front of the CTICC will be closed to traffic as one of its lanes will be used as an outbound lane.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)