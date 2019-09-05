INS Sahyadri and Kiltan making a port call in Cambodia

As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment to South East Asia and Western Pacific, Indian Navy ships Sahyadri and Kiltan are making a port call at Sihanoukville, Cambodia from 05 – 08 Sep 19. The ships are part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet under the Operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, based at Visakhapatnam. The port call is a demonstration of India's warm ties with Cambodia.

IN Ships Sahyadri, under the command of Capt Ashwin Arvindand Kiltan, under the command of Cdr Ginto George Chacko, are the latest, indigenously designed and built multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette respectively. The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors, can carry multi-role helicopters and represent the 'coming of age' of India's warship building capabilities.

During the port call, there would be professional interactions between personnel of both the navies, official calls and interaction with dignitaries of the Royal Cambodian Navy. In addition, social engagements, visits by the local populace and various sports events are also planned during the visit. On completion of the visit, Indian Navy and Royal Cambodian Navy ships would be undertaking a Passage Exercise at sea, to further build on the levels of interoperability between the navies to ensure peaceful and secure seas for all.

The visit of the IN ships would further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to the security and stability in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)