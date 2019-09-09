Dr. Ruth Pfau-, Pakistan's Mother Teresa: Google honors with a doodle on her 90th Birthday

Ruth Pfau a German-born Pakistani physician and nun, today honored by search gaint Google with a beautiful doodle on mark her 90th Birthday. Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau, born in Leipzig, Germany on September 9, 1929.

She moved from Germany to Pakistan and devoted more than 55 years of her life-fighting leprosy in Pakistan. "I could not believe that humans could live in such conditions," said German doctor Ruth Pfau, remembering her first impressions of a Pakistani leper colony.

Ruth Pfau also Known as "Pakistan's Mother Teresa" contributed to establishing 157 leprosy clinics across Pakistan.

According to Google Doodle, Dr. Pfau was inspired to become a nun at age 29 after meeting a concentration camp survivor. While traveling to India, she was waylaid in Pakistan by visa issues and paid a life-changing visit to the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Clinic in Karachi.

Ruth Pfau raised funds in Germany and Pakistan and cooperated with hospitals in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Due to her service to the country, she was awarded Pakistani citizenship in 1988.

Because of Ruth Pfau continued efforts, in 1996 the World Health Organization declared Pakistan one of the first countries in Asia to have controlled leprosy.

Pfau died at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi on August 10, 2017, after being admitted there due to respiratory problems