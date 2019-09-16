SANDF employment in Western Cape extended until 31 March 2020

The employment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in crime-affected parts of the Western Cape has been extended until 31 March 2020.

The extension, made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in terms of Section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution, comes into effect today.

"The President has, in compliance with the Constitution, informed the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms. Thandi Modise, and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, of the extended deployment of armed forces," said the Presidency in a statement.

Members of the regular and reserve forces of the SANDF will undertake operations in cooperation with the police and will support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape.

President Ramaphosa authorized the original employment of the SANDF in July 2019 for a two-month period, which would have ended today.

"The President commends all the law enforcement agencies for the work done thus far and further extends his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the various security and law enforcement agencies in stamping out criminality and bringing about stability in the affected areas of the province," said the Presidency.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)