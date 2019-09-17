Chintan Shivir to be held to discuss opportunities for Indian Steel sector

The Ministry of Steel is organizing a day-long 'Chintan Shivir' on September 23, 2019, at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi. The Chintan Shivir aims to hold deliberations among key stakeholders to further the growth of the Indian Steel industry by arriving at a strategy to make the Indian Steel sector vibrant, efficient, environment-friendly and globally competitive.

The key objective of the day-long 'Chintan Shivir' is to discuss opportunities of enhancing the competitiveness of Indian Steel sector, facilitate capacity expansion & technology adoption, and augment demand for Indian Steel, both for domestic consumption as well as for exports.

Sh. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas, Sh. Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel and Sh. Binoy Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India would be participating in the Inaugural Session. Sh. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises along with Sh. Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Steel, Government of India will be addressing the gathering in the Valedictory Session.

Keeping in mind the key focus areas for the sector, various technical sessions have been crafted accordingly for the day. The first technical session on "Facilitating domestic capacity expansion with special reference to Secondary Steel Sector" will comprise of key stakeholders of the Secondary Steel Sector. This session will capture the opportunities & challenges in the sector and discuss how it can support the capacity expansion aligned to the targets of National Steel Policy 2017. The second session on the theme "Demand Generation, enhancing usage in various sectors" would focus on the demand drivers, defining the growth dynamics of Indian Steel Industry. The session will witness the participation of stakeholders both from users as well as the steel producers. The third session on "Making India a hub for High-Grade Steel" would deal with the challenges and opportunities pertaining to the indigenous development of high-grade steel.

The conference will witness participation from policymakers, bureaucrats, steel PSUs, integrated steel producers, secondary steel producers, infrastructure developers, equipment manufacturers, user organizations & associations, academicians, secondary steel associations, logistics suppliers, steel consultants, among others.

The Chintan Shivir is organized by Ministry of Steel along with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Joint Plant Committee as partners.

(With Inputs from PIB)