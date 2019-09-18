Suspicious package reported on Newburgh campus of SUNY Orange

A suspicious package has been reported on Newburgh campus of SUNY Orange, or Orange County Community College.

The package has been reported in the Maple Building garage of the Newburgh campus.

The authorities have canceled all daytime as well as evening classes for today on the Newburgh campus as a precaution. Both the Tower Building and Kaplan Hall are closed.

It should be noted that the classes have been canceled only on the Newburgh campus. Evening classes on the Middletown campus will be held as scheduled.

Students and staff who cannot access their vehicles can arrange to be picked up in the vicinity of 83 Broadway. A shuttle bus will be available to bring students and staff to the Middletown campus. It will also pick up passengers at 83 Broadway.

Staff who work at the Newburgh campus are dismissed for the day.

The bomb squad and multiple police and fire units have responded to the incident