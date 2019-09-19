International Development News
Russia says it is ready for constructive gas talks with EU, Ukraine

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 19-09-2019 16:02 IST
Image Credit: President of Russia

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia was ready for constructive three-way gas talks with Ukraine and the European Union in Brussels on Thursday.

The Russia-Ukraine gas transit agreement is due to expire in January and Ukrainian energy authorities are worried that Moscow could stop gas supplies through Ukraine, leaving some Ukrainian regions without gas in winter.

"We're ready for constructive talks," Novak said ahead of the talks.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
