Public servants march seek to reinforce President's call to stop GBV

Public servants have begun assembling at Church Square in Pretoria, ahead of the march this morning to recommit themselves and stand firm against gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

The march will commence at Church Square and end at the Union Buildings, where Ministers and Deputy Ministers are expected to sign a pledge to commit themselves to public service policies that offer recourse for sexual harassment in the workplace, victimization, and unsafe working conditions. The march is being led by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA).

"The March by public servants seek to reinforce President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for all sectors of society to work together to stop the violence and the killing of women and children," the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa has called for an extraordinary and immediate response to the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide by all members of society.

"Government has committed resources in this financial year to the comprehensive response to the national crisis as part of emergency measures to combat gender-based violence and ensure the enhancement of the implementation of the outcomes of the 2018 Presidential Summit of GBV," the GCIS said.

The march will provide public servants an opportunity to recommit themselves to the Service Charter contract and Batho Pele principles, which defines the crux of public service.

The public service has a range of laws, policies, programs, and interventions in place across all sectors to address various forms of gender-based violence and the needs of vulnerable groups.

"The recommitment of implementation of these laws and policies will be effective as it is to ensure survivors do continue to experience high levels of secondary victimization when accessing services on matters related to gender-based violence," the GCIS said.

Public servants who gather later at the Union Buildings can be expected to be addressed by the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi as well as the Minister in the Presidency for Women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)