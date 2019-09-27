17 terrorists killed in Libya during airstrike by US

As many as 17 terrorists were killed in Libya during an airstrike carried out by the United States Africa Command (US AFRICOM) on Thursday, the combatant command said in a statement released on Friday.

US AFRICOM conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in southwest Libya on September 26, 2019.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord.

"This ongoing campaign against ISIS-Libya demonstrates that U.S. Africa Command persistently targets terrorist networks that seek to harm innocent Libyans," said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, director of intelligence, U.S. Africa Command.

"We will continue to pursue ISIS-Libya and other terrorists in the region, denying them a safe haven to coordinate and plan operations in Libya."

The Command said it continues to support diplomatic efforts to stabilize the political situation in Libya and disrupt terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability.

The officials said according to the current assessment no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.