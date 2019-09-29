Watch: Huge fire at Haramain train station in Jeddah, injuries reported

A huge fire has broken out at Al-Haramain train station on Sunday in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia. State-owned Al Arabiya TV said the fire broke out at 12:35 local time (0935 GMT).

Five people were transported to the hospital with injuries, the official Twitter account of the Mecca region reported. It said 16 medical teams were working at the scene.

Al-Ekhbariya state television said four people were treated on site. It said civil defense were fighting the fire with air support and many sections of the blaze were under control.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen emanating from the roof of the station in a video shared on Twitter.

The Haramain high-speed railway, also known as the Western railway or Mecca–Medina high-speed railway, is a 453-kilometer-long (281 mi) high-speed inter-city rail transport system in Saudi Arabia.

It links the Muslim holy cities of Medina and Mecca via King Abdullah Economic City, using 449.2 kilometers (279.1 mi) of mainline and a 3.75-kilometer (2.33 mi) branch connection to King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA), in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

The 6.7 billion euro ($7.3 billion), 450 km (280 miles) line was opened in September last year.

The station is part of efforts to boost tourism revenue as the country seeks to shed its dependence on oil exports.