PM Modi asks IPS officers to work with dedication for betterment of nation

126 IPS probationers of the 2018 batch called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in New Delhi today.

Interacting with the probationers, Prime Minister enthused the young officers to work tirelessly with dedication for the betterment of our nation.

Prime Minister asked the officers to imbibe service orientation and dedication in their day to day work. He stressed on the importance of the police force to be connected with ordinary citizens. He said that each officer should understand citizen's perspectives about the police force and work towards making the police force citizen-friendly and approachable.

In an interactive session with the IPS Probationers, Prime Minister said that the role of the police should be focussed on crime prevention. He highlighted the importance of technology in creating a modern police force.

Prime Minister also discussed the role of police in transforming aspirational districts and as instruments of social change. He lauded the large number of women probationers in the 2018 batch. A number of women in the police force will have a huge positive impact on policing as well as nation-building, PM added.

Wishing the officers a bright future, the Prime Minister asked the officers to believe in themselves. He added that self-confidence and inherent strength along with the official training will equip the officers to deal with day to day challenges.

(With Inputs from PIB)