David Masondo kicks off roadshows to engage provincial leaders

Finance Deputy Minister David Masondo today kicks off a series of roadshows that are intended to engage provincial leaders on issues relating to the application of prudent fiscal control measures.

"Our fiscus is under pressure. This roadshow is to urge colleagues in provinces and municipalities to work with us to spend carefully, particularly in areas of compensation of employees, of course without necessarily compromising service delivery," said the Deputy Minister ahead of the start of the roadshow in Limpopo.

Limpopo is first in line on the Deputy Minister's schedule to visit all nine provinces.

Treasury said the roadshows are intended to engage provincial and local government leaders on issues relating to the application of prudent fiscal control measures in light of the constraints detailed in the budget speech, among others.

In the coming two-months, Masondo will use the opportunity to communicate the Treasury's plan to grow the economy and reduce unemployment.

He will also re-emphasize Treasury's commitment to supporting Small, Medium & Micro Enterprise Businesses (SMMEs) in line with the commitment to promote new entrants in different economic sectors.

Government departments at various levels will also be encouraged to adhere to the commitments already made by the Treasury regarding the payment of small businesses within the stipulated 30-day period. This, said Treasury, is a critical element to support SMMEs who do business with the State.

"We also want provincial and local governments to support small and medium businesses. [This is] by paying them on time if they have rendered goods and services because some of these businesses are forced to close down or go into more debt if they are not paid, which eventually affects economic growth," said the Deputy Minister.

The roadshows will move to other provinces in November.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)