Satya Pal Malik transferred to Goa; Lt Governors appointed

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa by President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday, ANI news agency reported. Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir while Radha Krishna Mathur will take over the position of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

The move by the Indian government comes just days before the two regions formally come into existence as union territories.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. pic.twitter.com/f8FfmVBPCi — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

Mathur is a retired 1977-batch IAS officer of Tripura cadre and retired as Chief Information Commissioner of India (CIC) in November 2018.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will formally come into existence as union territories on October 31. The parliament had passed a bill to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in August and adopted a resolution to repeal Article 370