International Development News
Development News Edition

UK halts support for fracking due to earthquake fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 15:00 IST
UK halts support for fracking due to earthquake fears

The British government has announced that it will no longer allow fracking because of new scientific analysis that casts doubts on the safety of the controversial practice. The government said Saturday the decision was based on a finding by the Oil and Gas Authority that it is not possible to clearly predict the likelihood or severity of earthquakes linked to fracking operations.

The decision to announce a moratorium on fracking means the government will no longer support the use of fracking for shale gas extraction and fracking planning proposals will not be moved forward. Business and Energy Secretary Andrea Leadsom said the new report makes it clear that the government cannot rule out future "unacceptable impacts" on local communities where fracking is allowed.

"For this reason, I have concluded that we should put a moratorium on fracking in England with immediate effect," she said. The government's new position was announced at the start of what is expected to be a hard-fought campaign ahead of a Dec. 12 national election. There have been considerable protests against fracking in recent years.

The announcement drew praise from local activists and environmental groups although some called for a permanent ban on the practice, not just a moratorium. Activist Maureen Mills from the Halsall Against Fracking group said fracking had taken an "immeasurable" toll on her region of northwestern England.

"Our communities are left physically and mentally drained and devastated. For what? Years of anguish, research, protest, tears and fears," she said. "Stopping this industry has always been our goal and our reasons are now being taken seriously." Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace, said fracking has no future in Britain because of widespread opposition.

"Opening up a new fossil fuel industry in this climate emergency was always an awful idea and it's only seemed worse as the industry has lurched from mishap to disaster," she said. "Grassroots activists across the country deserve huge credit."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says will send Islamic State prisoners to home countries

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Saturday Turkey would send captured Islamic State members back to their home countries, and he complained about European inaction on the matter.That is not acceptable to us. Its also irresponsible, h...

Yemen govt, separatists to sign power-sharing deal on Tuesday

Riyadh, Nov 2 AFP Yemens internationally recognised government will sign an agreement with southern separatists on Tuesday aimed at ending a conflict simmering within the countrys long-running civil war, Yemeni and Saudi officials said. The...

Rugby-Mapimpi, Kolbe and Pollard win World Cup for South Africa

Tries by wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe and the goalkicking of Handre Pollard earned South Africa their third Rugby World Cup title on Saturday as the flyhalf kicked 22 points to secure a 32-12 victory over an error-strewn Engla...

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court on Saturday, ANI news agency reported. One lawyer has been taken to hospital with injuries and a vehicle has also been set ablaze at the premises.Incidents of fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019