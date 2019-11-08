International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana approves treated waste water policy for non-potable purposes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:53 IST
Haryana approves treated waste water policy for non-potable purposes

To de-stress ground and surface water resources, the Haryana government has approved a policy on reuse of treated waste water for non-potable purposes to avoid further damage to water bodies and the environment. The policy states the need is to consider the fast-increasing municipal treated waste water as a potential resource which can suitably be put to effective use particularly for non-potable purposes.

"This will go a long way in de-stressing the ground and surface water resources and would, to some extent, result in attenuation of the existing water imbalance," it says. At present, the existing untreated or partially treated water finds its way into streams, ponds, drains or other depressions resulting in pollution of the water bodies and endangering the environment, it says.

Besides, this unused water also percolates into the sub-soil strata causing contamination of the ground water regime and thus resulting in a potential threat to the health of the public. Also, the reuse of treated waste water would help in generating higher revenues which could partly meet with the operation and maintenance costs of the Sewage Treatment Plants, it says.

Nearly 60 per cent of the ground water in Haryana is brackish and unfit for human consumption, according to the policy paper. Water supply in Haryana is made available through a network of canal system and from ground water. The Western Jamuna Canal supplies water to the districts of Panipat, Sonipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Dadri, Jind and Jhajjar whereas the Bhakra Main Line canal feeds the districts of Hisar and Sirsa.

The declining groundwater tables lie in Gurgaon, Panipat and Faridabad, while Rewari has shown increase in ground water levels even though its ground water table is deepest in the state. Keeping in view the limited availability of water resources in the state and also issues relating to quality of water, it is imperative to lay emphasis on management of water resources, it says.

The objectives of the policy include to attain a minimum coverage of 80 percent of the area with sewerage facilities and collection of sewage in all the towns of the state and to attain a level of 100 per cent treatment of collected sewage as per prescribed standards. Signs and symbols signifying and clearly indicating “Treated Waste Water not fit for drinking” will be stamped/fixed on the outlets, hydrants, valves, both surface and sub-surface, covers and at all conspicuous places of recycled distribution system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

No matter what the Ayodhya verdict be, ensure peaceful reaction: Pinarayi Vijayan appeals

A day ahead of Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appealed that all should ensure peaceful reactions no matter what the verdict be. All of us should ensure that our reac...

UK Police releases names of Essex truck tragedy victims

UK police on Friday released names of the Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were found in a refrigerated truck in southern England last month. It may be noted that several Vietnamese families had come forward with reports of missing relativ...

Lebanese banks face threats, neutral government mulled to defuse unrest

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...

Maharashtra: As rift widens further between BJP and Shiv Sena, Congress prefers to adopt 'wait and watch' strategy

As the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP widens further, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said his party will continue to wait and watch, and will observe the next move of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari regarding the gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019