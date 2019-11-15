International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh calls to boost border infrastructure while inaugurating Sisseri bridge

Raksha Mantri said, the Government has adopted the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in its plan keeping in view the security of the people residing in the border areas.

Rajnath Singh calls to boost border infrastructure while inaugurating Sisseri bridge
Raksha Mantri added that the Government’s focus on the Act East Policy would open new doors of rapid infrastructural development in the North-East, especially Arunachal Pradesh. Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today called for bolstering the border infrastructure, saying that national security is the topmost priority of the Government. He was inaugurating the Sisseri River bridge at Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. The 200-meter long bridge between Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road will provide connectivity between Dibang Valley and Siang to meet the long-pending demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh as it would cut down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours.

Raksha Mantri said, the Government has adopted the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in its plan keeping in view the security of the people residing in the border areas. "Infrastructural upgradation is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country," he added.

Shri Rajnath Singh said, the Government has initiated numerous infrastructure projects in the state. He listed out various projects, including the proposed Bhalukpong – Tenga - Tawang railway line, operationalization of Pasighat airport, a nod to Hollongi airport and approval to construct Sela Pass tunnel, reaffirming the Government's commitment to establishing strong and efficient roadways, railways, airways, waterways and digital network in the region.

Shri Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took the decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), keeping in mind the economic interests of the country, especially the North-East. "You must have seen that during the ASEAN summit in Bangkok recently, our PM took a very important decision that India will not be a part of RCEP… Farmers, laborers, factories, and industries would have got affected had India joined the RCEP. This is a big decision," he said.

Raksha Mantri added that the Government's focus on the Act East Policy would open new doors of rapid infrastructural development in the North-East, especially Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that just as the Sisseri River bridge would help the development of Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang, the strong infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh would also act as a bridge between India and South-East Asian countries.

The Sisseri River bridge provides connectivity to Tinsukia via the Dhola-Sadia bridge. It was constructed by Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). This bridge is also strategically important from a military viewpoint and will be a part of Trans Arunachal Highway. Raksha Mantri said the bridge will play an important role in the overall development adding that it would open more avenues in the fields of employment, trade & tourism.

Shri Rajnath Singh also commended BRO for constructing and maintaining roads and bridges in the border areas all over the country and meeting the strategic needs of the Armed Forces. There are four projects of BRO in the state namely Vartak, Arunank, Brahmank, and Udayak working relentlessly to meet the strategic requirement of the nation and also immensely contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, Director General Border Roads Lt General Harpal Singh and Arunachal East Member of Parliament Shri Tapir Gao were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Maha: BJP has support of 119 MLAs, will form govt soon: Patil

The BJP will form a government in Maharashtra soon, the partys state unit chief Chandrakant Patil said on Friday, claiming that it can count on support of 119 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. Patils statement came even as its estranged all...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon to hold gasoline tender amid supply concerns

Lebanon will hold a tender for gasoline in December, Energy Minister Nada Boustani said on Friday, as it looks to stave off a potential supply shortage brought on by worsening economic conditions.A state tender for gasoline is unusual in im...

Give 10-day pre-arrest notice to Shehla Rashid in sedition case: Court directs Delhi Police

A Delhi court on Friday disposed-off the anticipatory bail plea of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement leader Shehla Rashid in a sedition case and asked Delhi Police to issue a 10-day pre-arrest notice if the need arises to arrest her. Durin...

Mumbai Indians retain core team, release 12 players

Defending champions Mumbai Indians on Friday retained its core team including veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga despite his fitness issues, while releasing 12 players. While releasing 12, the franchise, which has won record four IPL t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019