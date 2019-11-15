Rajnath Singh calls to boost border infrastructure while inaugurating Sisseri bridge

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today called for bolstering the border infrastructure, saying that national security is the topmost priority of the Government. He was inaugurating the Sisseri River bridge at Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh. The 200-meter long bridge between Jonai-Pasighat-Ranaghat-Roing road will provide connectivity between Dibang Valley and Siang to meet the long-pending demand of the people of Arunachal Pradesh as it would cut down the travel time from Pasighat to Roing by about five hours.

Raksha Mantri said, the Government has adopted the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) in its plan keeping in view the security of the people residing in the border areas. "Infrastructural upgradation is necessary for the security of the North-East and the entire country," he added.

Shri Rajnath Singh said, the Government has initiated numerous infrastructure projects in the state. He listed out various projects, including the proposed Bhalukpong – Tenga - Tawang railway line, operationalization of Pasighat airport, a nod to Hollongi airport and approval to construct Sela Pass tunnel, reaffirming the Government's commitment to establishing strong and efficient roadways, railways, airways, waterways and digital network in the region.

Shri Rajnath Singh said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took the decision to stay out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), keeping in mind the economic interests of the country, especially the North-East. "You must have seen that during the ASEAN summit in Bangkok recently, our PM took a very important decision that India will not be a part of RCEP… Farmers, laborers, factories, and industries would have got affected had India joined the RCEP. This is a big decision," he said.

Raksha Mantri added that the Government's focus on the Act East Policy would open new doors of rapid infrastructural development in the North-East, especially Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that just as the Sisseri River bridge would help the development of Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang, the strong infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh would also act as a bridge between India and South-East Asian countries.

The Sisseri River bridge provides connectivity to Tinsukia via the Dhola-Sadia bridge. It was constructed by Project Brahmank of Border Roads Organisation (BRO). This bridge is also strategically important from a military viewpoint and will be a part of Trans Arunachal Highway. Raksha Mantri said the bridge will play an important role in the overall development adding that it would open more avenues in the fields of employment, trade & tourism.

Shri Rajnath Singh also commended BRO for constructing and maintaining roads and bridges in the border areas all over the country and meeting the strategic needs of the Armed Forces. There are four projects of BRO in the state namely Vartak, Arunank, Brahmank, and Udayak working relentlessly to meet the strategic requirement of the nation and also immensely contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Shri Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein, Director General Border Roads Lt General Harpal Singh and Arunachal East Member of Parliament Shri Tapir Gao were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)