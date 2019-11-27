International Development News
Development News Edition

IMPACT’s report reveals India to be one of gold smuggling hubs

As a result, gold that is tied to conflict, human rights abuses, and corruption in Africa and South America is entering legal international markets through India.

IMPACT’s report reveals India to be one of gold smuggling hubs
IMPACT’s research reveals that one-third of the world’s gold passes through India, the heart of the world’s gold manufacturing sector. Image Credit: Wikimedia

IMPACT's (IMPACTTransform.org) new report reveals India to be one of the largest gold smuggling hubs in the world.

As a result, gold that is tied to conflict, human rights abuses, and corruption in Africa and South America is entering legal international markets through India.

In its latest report, A Golden Web: How India Became One of the World's Largest Gold Smuggling Hubs (https://bit.ly/2OQTf2P), IMPACT uncovers how India imports approximately 1,000 tons of gold per year—a quarter more than official figures indicate. Some enter as legal imports thanks to falsified paperwork.

"Actors across India's gold industry are failing to do proper checks on where gold comes from to ensure it's not financing conflict and human rights violations," according to Joanne Lebert, IMPACT's Executive Director. "With its role as a leading global gold manufacturing centre, India must take action to address the weaknesses in its gold supply chain."

IMPACT's research reveals that one-third of the world's gold passes through India, the heart of the world's gold manufacturing sector. With its gold jewelry exports on the rise, India has become one of the world's leading trading hubs—with illicit gold entering the country, being transformed into goods, and leaving for international markets, including North America.

The report identifies three primary factors which allow a problem of this magnitude:

Tax breaks: To boost India's refinery sector, the government introduced tax breaks in 2013 for gold doré –also known as unrefined gold. This has led to traders covering up questionable provenance claims by falsifying documentation of gold doré to take advantage of lower taxes. Gold doré imports shot from 23 tons in 2012 to over 229 tons in 2015 as a result of these tax breaks.

Falsified origin documents: Gold doré imports have spiked, with the majority coming from producing countries that lack strong internal controls or are linked to supply chains with weak evidence of due diligence. Analysis of trade data reveals more declared gold imports to India than some countries are capable of producing, such as in the Dominican Republic and Tanzania, as well as instances of paperwork fraud like in Ghana. In the case of the Dominican Republic, as much as 100.63 tons of gold doré imported to India between 2014 and 2017 cannot be accounted for in the country's gold production.

Complicit allies: Refined gold is being smuggled into India primarily from the United Arab Emirates, while key traders and refiners in Africa's Great Lakes region with links to India have been identified as being part of the illicit gold trade.

To tackle the problem, IMPACT calls on India to take immediate steps to:

Harmonize its taxes, including between doré and refined gold to discourage smuggling; and

Enhance regulatory controls at the border to require additional, valid information for all imports of all artisanal gold.

"India is at the heart of a web of the illicit trade of gold, with threads spanning the globe and almost certainly financing conflict and corruption. Authorities must take action to remove incentives for gold smuggling and ensure the gold industry implements due diligence. Anyone buying India's gold jewelry should be asking questions about where that gold comes from to have confidence in their supply chain," adds Lebert.

IMPACT also calls on actors across India's gold industry to implement due diligence on their gold supply chains. Gold traders, refiners, and jewelers have a responsibility to understand, mitigate, and publically report on any risks in their supply chain—all the way back to the mine site.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Two powerful storms thrash U.S. as millions head to Thanksgiving celebrations

Two major winter storms thrashing the western two-thirds of the United States on Wednesday appear set to disrupt the travel plans of millions of Americans headed to Thanksgiving Day destinations on jam-packed highways and airplanes. The fir...

Cong slams govt over economy, says rural India 'driven into hole'

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying it is time for the Modi dispensation to wake up,&#160;take note of real statistics and act to fix the problem. Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda allege...

Give us 5-acre mosque plot if Sunni board rejects SC offer: Shia Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court said should be allotted for building a mosque, if the the Shia board rejects the offer. But the board ...

Odisha legislators allege industries not hiring locals

Members of Odisha Assembly cutting across party lines on Wednesday alleged that the industries operating in the state were not hiring local youths. The issue cropped up during the Zero Hour of the Assembly, when members of the ruling BJD a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019