International Development News
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 01:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 00:26 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as trade worries halt record rally, dollar falls
Image Credit: Pixabay

Oil prices slumped and a gauge of global equity markets on Friday edged away from an all-time high it nearly breached earlier in the week as doubts simmered over the outlook for signing an initial deal to ease U.S.-China trade tensions.

Gold prices rose and stocks on Wall Street slipped after China warned on Thursday it would take "firm countermeasures" against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to ratify a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong. "It is definitely a concern that the signing of the Hong Kong bill will be seen as an impediment to an agreement," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"At this point, investors are also using this as an opportunity to take some profits," Meckler said. Tensions could be further frayed after two sources told Reuters that the U.S. government may expand its power to stop more foreign shipments of products with U.S. technology to China's Huawei Technologies.

Selling intensified on Wall Street in the last hour of trading after the report on Huawei. All three of Wall Street's major indexes set record highs earlier in the week on hopes for an imminent "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal. MSCI's all-country world index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, shed 0.48%, or about 4 points lower than a record peak of 550.63 it established in January 2018.

Country indices for Germany and France closed slightly lower and the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.44%. The dollar fell from a six-week peak against a basket of currencies as the still unsigned U.S.-China trade deal kept investors on edge at the end of a holiday-shortened week due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday and early close on Friday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.59 points, or 0.4%, to 28,051.41. The S&P 500 lost 12.65 points, or 0.40%, to 3,140.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.70 points, or 0.46%, to 8,665.47. The MSCI world index has climbed 2.3% this month, its third straight month of gains, helped in part by hopes the world's two biggest economies are moving toward a resolution. The trade war has roiled financial markets and disrupted supply chains.

The index is up 20% this year, helped by lower interest rates and injections of government stimulus around the world. With recent data showing a pick-up in economic growth and 10-year government debt yields likely to remain under 2%, the outlook for stocks is a Goldilocks scenario, said Dev Kantesaria, founder portfolio manager of hedge fund Valley Forge Capital Management, Wayne, Pennsylvania.

"We're quite bullish on equities today and the reason for that is that the main driver of equities is interest rates," Kantesaria said. "The news on trade, the elections, tax policy, etc., is largely noise," he said. Eurozone inflation data was the main piece of economic data in investors' sights in Europe.

Inflation accelerated faster than expected in November, likely comforting European Central Bank policymakers - even if some factors pushing up prices may be temporary. The latest "flash" data showed annual inflation jumped to 1% this month from 0.7% in October, outpacing expectations for 0.9%, as volatile food prices rose more than predicted.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield last traded at -0.359%, little changed on the day and holding above one-month lows hit the previous day. French and Dutch yields were also off lows hit this week as investors fretted about U.S.-China trade talks.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 3/32 in price to yield 1.7758%. The day's rise in gold prices kept the metal from posting its biggest monthly decline in three years.

Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,462.38 an ounce. The dollar index fell 0.13%, with the euro up 0.12% to $1.102. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.08% versus the greenback at 109.45 per dollar.

Oil prices slumped in muted, post-Thanksgiving trade but still gained for the month on expectations the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries next week will extend a pact to throttle oil output beyond March. Brent crude futures fell $1.44 to settle at $62.43 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures settled down $2.94 cents at $55.17. The 5% decline was the biggest single-day fall since Sept. 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP accuses Missionaries of Charity of religious conversion in Jharkhand

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday alleged that units of Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand were indulging in religious conversions and said that there should be a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into organisations getting fore...

'Several wounded' in stabbing in shopping street in The Hague: Dutch police

A number of people were wounded in a stabbing in one of the main shopping streets in the center of the Dutch city of The Hague on Friday night, police said.Stabbing incident with several wounded at the GroteMarktstraat in The Hague. Emergen...

'Several wounded' in stabbing in shopping street in The Hague: Dutch police

Several wounded in stabbing in a shopping street in The Hague Dutch police ...

UPDATE 1-Dutch police: several wounded in stabbing in The Hague

Dutch police said on Friday several people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague.Police from the city said in a statement that emergency services were at the scene. In a separate message, Hague police said they we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019