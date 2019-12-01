International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-At least 14 killed during gunfight in northern Mexico town

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Piedras Negras
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 07:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 07:50 IST
UPDATE 1-At least 14 killed during gunfight in northern Mexico town
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ten suspected cartel gunmen and four police were killed during a bloody shootout on Saturday in a Mexican town near the U.S. border, authorities from the state of Coahuila said, during a moment of heightened bilateral tension over violent gangs.

The state government said state security officials clashed with gunmen in the small town of Villa Union, about 40 miles (65 km) southwest of the border city of Piedras Negras. Standing outside the Villa Union mayor's bullet-ridden offices, state governor Miguel Angel Riquelme told reporters the deaths of seven gunmen had been confirmed, and four police.

The state government said in a statement shortly afterward three other gunmen were also killed, bringing the total to ten. An unspecified number of people were also missing, including some who were at the mayor's office, the governor said.

Around midday, heavy gunfire began ringing out, and a convoy of armed pickup trucks could be seen moving around Villa Union, according to video clips posted by social media users. Others showed plumes of smoke rising from the town. Reuters could not vouch for their authenticity.

The outbreak of violence occurred during a testing week for the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who on Friday said he would not accept any foreign intervention in Mexico to deal with violent criminal gangs. Lopez Obrador says Mexico will handle the problem.

Earlier in the week, U.S. President Donald Trump said he planned to designate Mexican cartels as terrorist groups, sparking concerns the move could serve as a prelude to the United States trying to intervene unilaterally in Mexico. U.S. Attorney General William Barr is due to visit Mexico next week to discuss cooperation over security.

Lopez Obrador took office a year ago pledging to pacify the country after more than a decade of gang-fueled violence. A series of recent security lapses has raised questions about the left-leaning administration's strategy.

Criticism has focused on the Nov. 4 massacre of nine women and children of U.S.-Mexican origin, and the armed forces' release of a captured son of drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman under pressure from cartel gunmen in the city of Culiacan. Coahuila has a history of gang violence, though the homicide total in the state is well below where it was seven years ago. National homicide levels are pushing record levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Pasalic double seals Atalanta win at Brescia, Fiorentina fall to Lecce

Mario Pasalic scored twice to get Atalanta back to winning ways with a 3-0 Lombardy derby victory at struggling Brescia as Fiorentina fell to a third consecutive defeat at home to promoted Lecce. Pasalic nodded in the opener on 26 minutes f...

Harden scores 60 as Rockets dominate Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...

Bailey double sinks Bayern as Leipzig go top in Germany

Berlin, Dec 1 AFP Leon Bailey scored twice as Bayern Munich crashed 2-1 at home to 10-man Bayer Leverkusen, while RB Leipzig top the Bundesliga after a nervous 3-2 win at bottom side Paderborn. Hansi Flick lost for the first time in five ga...

Harden scores 60 as Houston dominates Hawks

James Harden scored 60 points to reach the mark for the fourth time in his career as the Houston Rockets steamrolled the visiting Atlanta Hawks 158-111 on Saturday night. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019