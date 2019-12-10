Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genocide remains scourge and causing great suffering: UN chief

“Acting quickly to early warning signs and investing in early prevention can save lives and prevent attempts to destroy vulnerable groups, in whole or in part”, Ms. Viotti said.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 07:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 07:45 IST
Genocide remains scourge and causing great suffering: UN chief
Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, opened the event with a focus “on ways in which we can all contribute to the prevention of genocide", noting that religious leaders have a “particularly important role”. Image Credit: Flickr

Too often, "the world has failed" populations under threat of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing, Secretary-General António Guterres said in his message for the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of Genocide on Monday.

Marking the day at a round table event, Chef de Cabinet Maria Luiza Viotti spoke on behalf of the UN chief, saying that, genocide remains "a scourge…causing great suffering".

"On this day we remember and pay tribute to the victims of the horrendous crime of genocide" she stated, encouraging all to reflect on what can be done to uphold the responsibilities set out in the Genocide Convention.

She maintained that the devastating impact on the victims, communities, and society as a whole "can take generations to overcome and heal".

"Acting quickly to early warning signs and investing in early prevention can save lives and prevent attempts to destroy vulnerable groups, in whole or in part", Ms. Viotti said.

Pointing to people facing systematic discrimination or becoming targets of violence simply because of their identity, she stressed that "we must act, both to defend those at immediate risk and those who could be in jeopardy in the future".

"By promoting a culture of peace and non‑violence that includes respect for diversity and non‑discrimination, we can build societies that are resilient to the risk of genocide."

The imperative to prevent genocide is not only moral, but it is also a legal obligation set out in the first article of the Convention, putting the prevention of genocide in the hands of each State. But civil society, religious leaders, media outlets and teachers also play an important role.

"Across the world, we are seeing an alarming surge in xenophobia, racism, antisemitism, anti‑Muslim hatred and attacks against Christians, often fed by nationalist and populist ideologies", she said.

Underscoring the importance of investing in prevention, Ms. Viotti spoke about two UN initiatives, namely the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech and the Action Plan for the Protection of Religious Sites, explaining that they "aim to galvanize our work and to encourage contributions from these partners, working hand in hand with States".

"It is important on this day to recognize that the Holocaust did not start with the gas chambers, nor did the genocides in Rwanda, Srebrenica or Cambodia start with mass killings" she flagged. "They were all preceded by discrimination, hate speech, incitement to violence and the dehumanization of 'the other'".

In conclusion, the Chef de Cabinet encouraged everyone to "pay tribute to the victims of this egregious crime by remembering their suffering and by recommitting to equality and prevention, not only in our words but in our actions".

Education is 'key'

Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, opened the event with a focus "on ways in which we can all contribute to the prevention of genocide", noting that religious leaders have a "particularly important role".

"When they promote messages of peace and inclusion, they are actively contributing to prevention", he indicated.

Discussions examined prevention tools, such as education programs, which were seen as key to addressing the root causes of intolerance and discrimination, prevention of crimes against humanity and genocides.

The UN General Assembly designated 9 December as the commemoration day in 2015.

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats to unveil articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday -aide

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will unveil articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said.The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give any d...

Genocide remains scourge and causing great suffering: UN chief

Too often, the world has failed populations under threat of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his message for the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of ...

UPDATE 10-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. Dem...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019