Over $290k to be awarded to promote NZ Sign Language initiatives

Minister for Disability Issues, Carmel Sepuloni, is pleased to announce that $291,321 is to be awarded to national and local community initiatives to maintain and promote the use of New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL).

"New Zealand is one of the few countries in the world where Sign Language is an official language. It is something we should all be proud of," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"The use of New Zealand Sign Language opens up social, cultural, educational and employment opportunities for Deaf people and affirms culture and identity.

Twelve community projects have been selected to receive funding. The successful projects benefit the adult Deaf community, Deaf children, youth and their families.

They include $19,900 to develop interpreter skills in pharmacies, $72,800 for High School Summer Camp 2021 and $42,000 to support Deaf Clubs around New Zealand.

The funding is distributed by the New Zealand Sign Language Board.

This is the sixth year that the Board has run a contestable process for funding, giving anyone in the Deaf or NZSL user community the opportunity to put forward their ideas.

"The government is committed to supporting the maintenance and promotion of New Zealand Sign Language through the work of the NZSL Board," Carmel Sepuloni said.

