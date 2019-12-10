World Bank releases draft Fragility, Conflict and Violence strategy

The World Bank Group has released its draft strategy for Fragility, Conflict, and Violence (FCV). The objective of the strategy is to address the drivers of FCV in affected countries like Myanmar and their impact on vulnerable populations, with the ultimate goal of contributing to peace and prosperity. To ensure the strategy benefits from a wide range of inputs, the World Bank Group is undertaking global consultations to inform the strategy's development.

The draft strategy is now available for review and comment. The six-week online consultation period will run from December 5 to January 16, 2020. The draft FCV strategy benefited from extensive global consultations on the strategy concept note held earlier this year. More than 1,700 stakeholders were engaged and provided feedback. The final strategy is expected in early 2020 and will serve as a comprehensive framework to guide and systematize the Bank Group's engagement in FCV contexts over the next five years.