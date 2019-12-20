Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, EU agree 'in principle' on new gas deal -EU official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 03:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 03:33 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, EU agree 'in principle' on new gas deal -EU official

Russia, Ukraine, and the European Commission, after hours-long talks on Thursday, agreed in principle on a new gas deal starting after Jan 1, 2020, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told a briefing. Ukraine is a key transit route for Russian piped gas exports to Europe. The current deal between the two post-Soviet countries expires at the end of the year.

"After these very intensive talks I am very glad to say that we reached an agreement in principle on all key elements which I believe is very positive news for Europe, for Russia and Ukraine," Sefcovic said. Sefcovic, Ukraine's energy minister, Oleksiy Orzhel, and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak met in Berlin on Thursday. They did not provide details.

Gazprom said in a statement that Moscow and Kiev would meet on Friday in the Belarus capital of Minsk to continue talks. Orzhel, speaking at the same briefing, said he hoped to reach "positive results for all sides" soon. Novak, praising Germany's brokerage in the deal, said that "we all have done good work."

Earlier this year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel appointed Georg Graf Waldersee a special Germany envoy to represent Berlin's interests in the gas talks. Russia and Germany are allies in Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, to be launched next year. It would double Russian gas supplies to Germany via the route running beneath the Baltic Sea, known as Nord Stream 1.

MEETING AFTER NORMANDY TALKS Russia, Ukraine, and the European Commission officials were meeting 10 days after so-called Normandy talks in Paris on Dec. 9, attended by presidents of Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany's Merkel.

Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in their first face-to-face meeting, discussed prisoner exchange, a renewed commitment to implement an existing ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and gas. Moscow is currently building two gas pipelines, Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream. The latter's extension to south-east Europe is aimed at bypassing Ukraine.

At his annual news conference on Thursday, Putin said Moscow planned to keep gas transit via Ukraine irrespective of new gas pipelines Russia builds, in a sign of a softer stance towards its ex-Soviet neighbor, from which Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014. "We will look for a solution that is acceptable for all parties, including Ukraine," Putin said, adding that Russia would be ready to give Kiev a discount of 20-25% for gas purchases.

"I am confident we will reach an agreement... We have no desire to exacerbate the situation... or use this to influence the situation in Ukraine itself." Ukraine halted its own direct imports of Russian gas in November 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

India, US ask Pak to take 'immediate and irreversible action' against terrorists

India and the US on Thursday asked Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries and to prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terror attac...

UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes new N. American trade deal, Senate timing unclear

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a new North American trade deal on Thursday that includes tougher labor and automotive content rules but leaves 1.2 trillion in annual U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade flows largely unchange...

Massive debt wave could crash on developing countries, World Bank warns

A wave of debt in emerging and developing nations has grown faster and larger than in any period of the last five decades and could end with another crisis, the World Bank warned Thursday. And if the wave breaks, it could be more damaging s...

Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census

Facebook says it will clamp down on efforts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 US census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens to people who do. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019