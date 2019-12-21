Russia says to sign 5-yr gas transit deal with Ukraine - RIA
Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz will sign a new five-year agreement on transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, the RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak as saying on Friday.
Russia and Ukraine are expected to sign the contract before the end of 2019, RIA quoted Kozak as saying. The current deal expires after Dec. 31.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Ukraine rebel's widow finds husband's remains by road 5 years on
Ukraine seeks to require UK court hearings if Russia tries to enforce debt
IMF reaches loan agreement of $5.5 billion with Ukraine
Guiliani to file report on his Ukraine visit, says Trump
IMF and Ukraine reach staff-level agreement on a new 3-year program