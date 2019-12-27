Left Menu
New BPCL LPG Bottling plant will benefit 14 districts in western Odisha: Pradhan

Initially, the BPCL LPG plant was to be dedicated to the nation by Shri. M. Venkiah Naidu, Hon’ble Vice President of India.

Addressing the gathering, Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan said that there were only 13.20 crore LPG consumers in the country till 2014, and now the number has crossed 27 crores and in Odisha, it has crossed 80 lakhs. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)

The BPCL LPG Bottling plant at Balangir, Odisha was dedicated to the nation today by Prof Ganeshi Lal, Governor, Odisha in the presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel. Shri. Arun Kumar Sahoo, Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment, Govt. Of Odisha, Smt.Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Member of Parliament, Balangir &Shri Narasingha Mishra, Member of Legislative Assembly, Balangir and dignitaries from the state and officials of BPCL were also present.

Initially, the BPCL LPG plant was to be dedicated to the nation by Shri. M. Venkiah Naidu, Hon'ble Vice President of India. He had come up to Raipur but could not make it to Balangir due to bad weather conditions today. In his audio message which was played, the Hon'ble Vice President complimented Bharat Petroleum for completing the state-of-the-art LPG plant at Balangir within record 19 months, three months ahead of schedule. With the commissioning of the LPG Plant at Balangir, he said, people of the region would be supplied with hassle-free cylinders from now.

The foundation stone of Balangir LPG Bottling Plant was laid on 21st May 2018 by Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan, the then Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas &Skill Development, Mr. Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India and Mr. K. V. Singh Deo, MLA, Patnagarh.This plant has been completed in a record 19 months period, at a total project cost of Rs. 103 Crores.

Addressing the gathering, Shri. Dharmendra Pradhan said that there were only 13.20 crore LPG consumers in the country till 2014, and now the number has crossed 27 crores and in Odisha, it has crossed 80 lakhs. This new plant will benefit 14 districts in the western part of the state. More than 150 trucks will be engaged in the supply of LPG cylinders to different parts of the region, generating more than 500 direct and indirect employment. He further said that this plant will bring economic prosperity to the region. He further thanked Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi for his special focus on the development of Balangir which is also an aspirational district.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Maharatna PSU under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, has set up this new LPG Bottling Plant at Village Barkani, District Balangir in Odisha State. BPCL is already having an LPG Bottling Plant at Khurda in the State of Odisha. The Oil Marketing Companies are having LPG Bottling Plants at Balasore, Jharsuguda, Khurda, and Jatni. In addition to this LPG Bottling Plant at Balangir, Oil Marketing Companies have plans to set up new plants at Khurda and Rayagada. Odisha will have a total of 7 LPG Bottling Plants once all the new plants are completed. The bottling capacity of these 7 bottling plants will be 4.06 crores cylinders per annum.

(With Inputs from PIB)

