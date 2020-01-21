Left Menu
Development News Edition

India working on cross connectivity projects in Nepal: PM Modi

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said, “India has been playing the role of a trusted partner in Nepal’s all-round development.”

India working on cross connectivity projects in Nepal: PM Modi
Prime Minister said, “My Government is committed to developing better transportation facilities with all the friendly nations and to further develop relations in trade, culture, education, etc “ Image Credit: Twitter(@PMOIndia)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, along with Prime Minister of Nepal Shri K.P. Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani - Biratnagar today.

Jogbani – Biratnagar is an important trade point between the two countries. The ICP is equipped with modern facilities.

The second Integrated Check Post at Jogbani - Biratnagar was built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people's movement across the India-Nepal border.

Both the Prime Ministers were participating through Video Conference.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said, "India has been playing the role of a trusted partner in Nepal's all-round development."

He said, " 'Neighbourhood first' is the main policy of my Government and improving cross border connectivity is an important aspect of it."

Shri Modi said, "the issue of better connectivity becomes all the more important if it concerns India- Nepal because our relations are not simply of neighbors but because History and Geography have connected us through culture, nature, families, language, development and many more threads".

Prime Minister said, "My Government is committed to developing better transportation facilities with all the friendly nations and to further develop relations in trade, culture, education, etc "

Prime Minister said that India is working on cross connectivity projects Road, Rail and Transmission lines in Nepal.

Both Prime Ministers also witnessed the remarkable progress in the Government of India assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal.

Referring to the 2015 Earthquake in Nepal Prime Minister Shri Modi said, "India played the role of the first responder in relief and rescue operations and now is standing shoulder to shoulder with our friends in the reconstruction of Nepal".

Out of the Government of India's commitment to building 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri K. P. Sharma Oli thanked India for its efforts.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says expects further spread of new coronavirus in China

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that the new coronavirus was likely to spread to other parts of China and possibly other countries in the coming days.More cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other cou...

Modi, Oli jointly inaugurate integrated check post through video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Rs 140 crore Jogbani-Biratnagar Integrated Check Post with an aim to improve bilateral trade and people-to-people contact. Built with...

Power Min appoints RS Singh as govt director on SJVNL board

State-owned power firm SJVNL on Tuesday said Himachal Pradeshs Additional Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh has been been appointed as its part time government director. Ministry of Power on 20th January, 2020 has appointed Ram Subhag Singh,...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin says Phase 2 trade deal may not remove all tariffs - WSJ

The Phase 2 trade deal with China would not necessarily be a big bang that removes all existing tariffs, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.We may do 2A and some of the tariffs come off. We c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020