India working on cross connectivity projects in Nepal: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, along with Prime Minister of Nepal Shri K.P. Sharma Oli jointly inaugurated the second Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Jogbani - Biratnagar today.

Jogbani – Biratnagar is an important trade point between the two countries. The ICP is equipped with modern facilities.

The second Integrated Check Post at Jogbani - Biratnagar was built with Indian assistance to facilitate trade and people's movement across the India-Nepal border.

Both the Prime Ministers were participating through Video Conference.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said, "India has been playing the role of a trusted partner in Nepal's all-round development."

He said, " 'Neighbourhood first' is the main policy of my Government and improving cross border connectivity is an important aspect of it."

Shri Modi said, "the issue of better connectivity becomes all the more important if it concerns India- Nepal because our relations are not simply of neighbors but because History and Geography have connected us through culture, nature, families, language, development and many more threads".

Prime Minister said, "My Government is committed to developing better transportation facilities with all the friendly nations and to further develop relations in trade, culture, education, etc "

Prime Minister said that India is working on cross connectivity projects Road, Rail and Transmission lines in Nepal.

Both Prime Ministers also witnessed the remarkable progress in the Government of India assisted post-earthquake housing reconstruction projects in Nepal.

Referring to the 2015 Earthquake in Nepal Prime Minister Shri Modi said, "India played the role of the first responder in relief and rescue operations and now is standing shoulder to shoulder with our friends in the reconstruction of Nepal".

Out of the Government of India's commitment to building 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 45,000 have already been completed.

The Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri K. P. Sharma Oli thanked India for its efforts.

(With Inputs from PIB)

