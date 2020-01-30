Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia opens talks on possible Feb OPEC+ meeting after oil price slide

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:23 IST
UPDATE 1-Saudi Arabia opens talks on possible Feb OPEC+ meeting after oil price slide
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia has opened talks with OPEC and allied oil producers about moving their upcoming OPEC+ policy meeting to early February from March, four OPEC+ sources said, after a swift slide in oil prices alarmed Riyadh. Worries over the economic impact of China's coronavirus have rattled global markets, helping send the price of crude down to around $58 a barrel from above $65 a barrel on Jan. 20.

No final decision over the new date of the meeting has been made, and not all OPEC members are on board yet, with Iran a possible contender to oppose the move, the sources said. OPEC+, which includes Russia, has been reducing oil supply to support prices, agreeing in December to hold back 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of output until the end of March.

OPEC wants to extend current oil output cuts until at least June from March, with the possibility of deeper reductions on the table if oil demand in China is significantly impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, OPEC sources told Reuters on Tuesday. Russia is yet to officially communicate its final position on bringing forward the OPEC+ meeting, the sources said.

One Russian oil source suggested Moscow may want to reassure the market it is willing to bring forward the meeting to prevent oil prices from falling further. Countries have started isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to try to stop the spread of an epidemic that has killed 170 people.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de-facto leader, and other OPEC members are worried about the continued spread of the virus could hit oil demand and lead prices to fall further, the sources said. "The Saudis want to put a floor under the oil prices, they want to do something to prevent prices from falling more. There are several discussions going on between the countries now about that," one OPEC+ source said, adding Riyadh did not want to see oil prices below $60 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia's economy, the largest in the Arab world, remains dominated by hydrocarbon revenues despite plans to diversify. The kingdom wants high oil prices to balance its state budget. "The Saudis are the ones wanting to move it forward," said a non-Saudi OPEC source. Another OPEC source said not all in OPEC were on board with bringing forward the meeting, including Iran.

Algeria's energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Wednesday it was "very possible that OPEC+ meeting could be advanced to February instead of a scheduled meeting in March," the state press agency reported. The source familiar with Russian thinking said the OPEC+ meeting would most likely take place over the early weeks of February but no final decision had been made.

"It is better to reassure the market in February than to wait for further sliding (in prices)," that source said. The Russian energy ministry declined to comment. The Saudi energy ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Rapid spread of China coronavirus fuels global alarm

International alarm over the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December is driven by its rapid spread and the fact that infectious disease experts cannot yet know how deadly or contagious it is.Within weeks, the virus has infected...

Senior Republican sees 'completion' of impeachment trial Friday or Saturday

The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday Republicans were prepared to stay through the completion of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial whether late on Friday or on Saturday.Senator John Barrasso told reporters Republ...

Pilots union files suit to block American Airlines flights to China

A pilots union on Thursday filed suit in a Texas court seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt American Airlines U.S.-China service amid a coronavirus outbreak. The Allied Pilots Association cited serious, and in many ways...

UPDATE 4-S.Korean officials face eggs, invective as quarantine plane takes off

Angry South Koreans volleyed eggs and expletives on Thursday at a minister and officials trying to defuse their ire over plans to quarantine hundreds of citizens set to be flown home from the epicentre of a new virus epidemic in China.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020