Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Oil falls 2% as China virus cases surpass SARS total

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:38 IST
UPDATE 7-Oil falls 2% as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell 2% on Thursday to the lowest in three months on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Brent crude was down $1.20, or 2%, to $58.61 a barrel by 10:56 a.m. EST (1556 GMT). Earlier in the session it dropped to $58.17 a barrel, lowest since Oct. 15.

U.S. crude fell $1.21, or 2.3%, to $52.12 a barrel, after earlier falling to $51.92 a barrel, weakest since Oct. 10. Infection from China's coronavirus spread to more than 8,100 people globally on Thursday, surpassing the total from the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic in a health crisis forecast to deal a heavy blow to the world's second-largest economy.

Countries have started isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to stop the spread of an epidemic that has killed 170 people. Prices have steadied in recent days at three-month lows as investors tried to assess what economic damage the virus might inflict and its impact on demand for crude oil and its products.

"The market wants to look beyond this but it needs to get a real sense as to whether they can get the coronavirus contained," Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago, said in a note. The rising death toll from the virus and its spread have sent stocks around the world tumbling. The virus has left policymakers, still grappling with the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war, fretting over the widening fallout.

On Thursday, Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said China's huge presence in the world economy must be taken into account in gauging the impact the outbreak could have on global growth. The World Health Organization (WHO), which has so far held off declaring the virus a global emergency, began another meeting in Geneva to reconsider. Such a declaration would trigger tighter containment and information-sharing guidelines, but may disappoint Beijing, which had expressed confidence in defeating it.

Major multinationals are closing operations in China and airlines around the world are suspending or reducing direct flights to the country. "The only thing that can change the current trend is an emergency OPEC meeting," said Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix.

Saudi Arabia has opened a discussion about moving the upcoming OPEC+ policy meeting to early February from March, four OPEC+ sources said, after the recent slide in oil prices. No final decision over the new date of the meeting has been made, and not all OPEC members are on board yet, with Iran a possible contender to oppose the move, the OPEC+ sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Rapid spread of China coronavirus fuels global alarm

International alarm over the coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December is driven by its rapid spread and the fact that infectious disease experts cannot yet know how deadly or contagious it is.Within weeks, the virus has infected...

Senior Republican sees 'completion' of impeachment trial Friday or Saturday

The No. 3 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday Republicans were prepared to stay through the completion of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial whether late on Friday or on Saturday.Senator John Barrasso told reporters Republ...

Pilots union files suit to block American Airlines flights to China

A pilots union on Thursday filed suit in a Texas court seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt American Airlines U.S.-China service amid a coronavirus outbreak. The Allied Pilots Association cited serious, and in many ways...

UPDATE 4-S.Korean officials face eggs, invective as quarantine plane takes off

Angry South Koreans volleyed eggs and expletives on Thursday at a minister and officials trying to defuse their ire over plans to quarantine hundreds of citizens set to be flown home from the epicentre of a new virus epidemic in China.The f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020