Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi praises Assam Govt for playing positive role in Bodo agreement

Prime Minister was participating to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo Agreement at Kokrajhar in Assam today.

PM Modi praises Assam Govt for playing positive role in Bodo agreement
Dwelling on the Bodo Accord the Prime Minister said that it would benefit the entire people of the region. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

In a fervent appeal the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today gave a clarion call to those pursuing the Path of Violence to lay down their arms and return to the mainstream like the Bodo Cadres.

Prime Minister was participating to participate in the celebrations of the signing of the Bodo Agreement at Kokrajhar in Assam today.

This is his first visit to the North-East since the signing of the historic accord on the 27th of January 2020.

"For those who continue to have faith in arms and violence either in the North East, or Naxal areas of Jammu Kashmir, I request them to learn and draw inspiration from the Bodo Youth and return to the Mainstream. Come back and start celebrating life", he said.

In his address, Prime Minister recalled the contribution made by leaders Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Ji, Roopnath Brahma Ji.

Bodo Accord – A reflection of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas

Prime Minister praised the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Shri Hagrama Mahilare, the Chief of BTC and the Government of Assam for playing a very positive role in the Bodo agreement.

"Today is the day for the entire North East including Assam to welcome a new beginning in the 21st century, new dawn, a new inspiration.

Today is the day to take a pledge that development and trust would continue to be our mainstay and that they would be further strengthened. Let us not be engulfed by the darkness of violence ever again. Let us welcome a Peaceful Assam, a New Resolute India", he said.

He termed the signing of the Bodo Accord as all the more significant as India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

"Gandhiji used to say that whatever be the fruits of non-violence, they would be accepted by all", Prime Minister added.

Dwelling on the Bodo Accord the Prime Minister said that it would benefit the entire people of the region. He said that the Powers of the Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) has been enhanced and strengthened under the accord.

"Everybody is a winner in this accord, peace is a winner and humanity is a winner in this accord", he said.

A commission would be formed to determine the boundaries of the Bodo Territorial Area Districts (BTAD).

Prime Minister announced a package of Rs 1500 Crore to benefit Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri of the BTAD.

"This would help in the all-round development of Bodo Culture, Region and Education", he said.

Stressing on the increased responsibility of the BTC and the Government of Assam, the Prime Minister said that the motto of development would be only through SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, and SabkaVishwaas.

"Today, in the Bodo region, new hopes, new dreams, new spirits have been communicated, the responsibility of all of you has increased. I am confident that the Bodo Territorial Council will now develop a new model of development by taking every society here. This will strengthen Assam and strengthen the spirit of India, a superior India", Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister said his Government wants to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and that it is waiting for the report of the committee.

New approach to meet aspirations of Northeast

Prime Minister said that the Government had adopted a new approach to deal with various issues plaguing the North East.

He said such an approach was possible only after a deep understanding of the aspirations and the emotional issues of the region.

"The solutions were found through deliberations and discussions with all concerned and with empathy. They were found as we dealt with everyone as our own and not as outsiders. We conversed with them and made them feel one of our own. This has helped reduced extremism. Earlier, there were about 1000 killings in the North-East due to extremism but today, on the whole, the situation is normal and peaceful.

North East is the Growth Engine of the country

"Over 3 thousand kilometers of roads have been built in the North East in the last three-four years. New national highways have been approved. The entire North East rail network has been converted into a broad gauge.

There is also a focus on strengthening the youth of the Northeast with new institutions of education, skill, and sports. Apart from this, new hostels have also been created for students of North East in Delhi and Bangalore", Prime Minister added.

Prime Minister said that infrastructure doesn't mean a combination of mortar and cement. It has a human side to it. It makes people feel that someone cares for them.

"When lakhs of people get connectivity due to the completion of many projects hanging for decades like Bogibeel bridge, then their confidence in the government increases. This all-round development has played a very big role in turning separation into attachment. When there is attachment, when progress starts reaching out to everyone equally, people also get ready to work together. When people get ready to work together, even the biggest issues are resolved", Prime Minister added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China

Several fashion retailers that manufacture clothing in coronavirus-hit China are in talks with Turkish firms about shifting production to Turkey, two-sector officials told Reuters, with one predicting new orders worth up to 2 billion.An out...

Ritu Beri, Tribes India and Suraj Kund authorities host fashion show

A fashion show entitled Naturally North-East The Naga Narrative curated by Mrs. Ritu Beri noted fashion designer and Chief designer of Tribes India and organised by TRIFED under Ministry of Tribal Affairs held at Suraj Kund Mela today. Smt....

'Sex in the City' inspired her 'High Fidelity' looks, says Zoe Kravitz

Actor Zoe Kravitz, who is gearing up for her next original series -- High Fidelity -- on Friday said that her distinctive look for the series was highly influenced by the Sex in the City show. The upcoming American comedy web series is a re...

TRAU FC look to maintain unbeaten run against Neroca in I-League derby

To stay in title contention, the in-form Tiddim Road Athletic Union TRAU FC would look to continue their unbeaten streak when they take on city foes Neroca FC in an I-League match here on Saturday. TRAU are high on confidence ahead of Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020