Decision on fuel for Poland's Ostroleka plant soon-minister

The question of what fuel should be used for the Ostroleka power plant is under discussion and a decision will be made soon, Poland's minister responsible for energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Tuesday.

Asked if there was a risk of delay by changing the planned fuel to gas from coal, Naimski said this was a risk, but that gas power plants can be built more quickly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.