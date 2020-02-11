Decision on fuel for Poland's Ostroleka plant soon-minister
The question of what fuel should be used for the Ostroleka power plant is under discussion and a decision will be made soon, Poland's minister responsible for energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski said on Tuesday.
Asked if there was a risk of delay by changing the planned fuel to gas from coal, Naimski said this was a risk, but that gas power plants can be built more quickly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
