New Zealand: Budget 2020 to be delivered on 14 May

“This year’s Budget will continue the Coalition Government’s focus on tackling the long-term challenges facing New Zealand while also preparing the economy for the future.

“Those challenges and opportunities cannot be resolved in one budget, so they continue to be the core of the priorities in the 2020 Wellbeing Budget,” Grant Robertson says. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Budget 2020 will be delivered on Thursday 14 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today.

"This year's Budget will continue the Coalition Government's focus on tackling the long-term challenges facing New Zealand while also preparing the economy for the future.

"Those challenges and opportunities cannot be resolved in one budget, so they continue to be the core of the priorities in the 2020 Wellbeing Budget," Grant Robertson says.

The Budget 2020 priorities are:

Just Transition – Supporting New Zealanders in the transition to a climate-resilient, sustainable, and low-emissions economy

Future of Work – Enabling all New Zealanders to benefit from new technologies and lift productivity through innovation

Māori and Pacific – Lifting Māori and Pacific incomes, skills, and opportunities

Child Wellbeing – Reducing child poverty and improving child wellbeing

Physical and Mental Wellbeing – Supporting improved health outcomes for all New Zealanders

"The Wellbeing Approach is again being used to formulate this year's Budget with Ministers collectively responsible for delivering on these priorities. This process ensures our investments are getting to the people and sectors most in need," Grant Robertson says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

