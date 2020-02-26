Atrocities and inhuman behavior case in Nagaur brought to NCSC notice

A case of atrocities and inhuman behavior on two SCs by certain anti-social elements in Nagaur, Rajasthan has been brought to the notice of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). The case has already been taken up with the Government of Rajasthan and a detailed report has been received. Secretary, NCSC has already spoken over the phone to DM, Nagaur on 20.02.2020. The Chairman, NCSC was briefed of the reports of the action taken by the Police and DM on 20.02.2020.

As per the report received, the police officers have confirmed that FIR No. 011/19.02.2020 was lodged u/s 342, 323, 341, 143 IPC, 3(1) (D), 3(1) (s) and 3(2) (VA) of POA Act. They have arrested 7 accused and DM has confirmed that Rs. 50,000/- each has been paid to the two victims on 20.02.2020 vide sanction No. DOSJE/9986/ATROC/2019/106286 as per rules. The Vice-Chairman has also directed the State Authorities for immediate action and payment of compensation to the victim.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.