Left Menu
Development News Edition

MIEWS Portal first platform for monitoring of TOP prices: FPI Minister

The portal would disseminate all relevant information related to TOP crops such as Prices and Arrivals, Area, Yield and Production, Imports and Exports, Crop Calendars, Crop Agronomy, etc in an easy to use visual format.

MIEWS Portal first platform for monitoring of TOP prices: FPI Minister
The Minister said that the MIEWS system is designed to provide advisories to farmers to avoid cyclical production as well as an early warning in situations of gluts. Image Credit: Photo Credit : @HarsimratBadal_

Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, launched the– Market Intelligence and Early Warning System (MIEWS) Web Portal here today. The portal can be accessed at http://miews.nafed-india.com.

Addressing the media during the event, the Minister said that the MIEWS Dashboard and Portal is a 'first-of-its-kind' platform for 'real-time monitoring' of prices of tomato, onion, and potato (TOP) and for simultaneously generating alerts for intervention under the terms of the Operation Greens(OG) scheme. The portal would disseminate all relevant information related to TOP crops such as Prices and Arrivals, Area, Yield and Production, Imports and Exports, Crop Calendars, Crop Agronomy, etc in an easy to use visual format.

As per the terms of the OG Scheme, during a glut situation, evacuation of surplus production from producing areas to consumption centers will be undertaken as determined by the following:

When the prices fall below preceding 3 years' average market price at the time of harvest;

When the prices fall more than 50% compared to last year's market price at the time of harvest;

When the prices fall less than the benchmark, if any, fixed by the State / Central Government for a specified period.

The Minister said that the MIEWS system is designed to provide advisories to farmers to avoid cyclical production as well as an early warning in situations of gluts. For decision-makers, the MIEWS system will help in

monitoring of supply situation for timely market intervention, assist in rapid response in times of glut to move produce from glut regions to deficit/consuming regions and

providing inputs for export/import decision making.

The salient features of the MIEWS portal include:

A dashboard that would indicate the low price and high price alerts as well as price forecasts for 3-month forward

Prices and arrivals of TOP crops across the country including interactive charts and comparisons with previous seasons

Area, Yield and Production of TOP cropsCrop Agronomy and Trade Profile of each of the TOP cropsRegular and special reports on the market situation of the TOP crops. The portal will have public and private sections into which the aforementioned features would be divided. Sections like Prices and arrivals, Area, yield and production, Crop Agronomy and Trade Profile would be accessible to the public while the regular and special market intelligence reports and price forecasts would be accessible only to the policymakers.

This portal is a novel initiative of MoFPI leveraging IT tools and furthering the goals of Digital India. Previously, the Ministry has been credited for streamlining the entire project application, implementation & evaluation process online through its Sampada portal & Dashboard. MoFPI has recently received accolades from the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances & Pensions, Government of India for effectively implementing e-Office.

The initiative of MoFPI is expected to leverage the strengths of IT in real-time monitoring and timely responding to any exigency on account of supply-side irregularity or constraints in respect of these three crops. If successful, this model can be further expanded and emulated by other concerned departments/Ministries of Government of India.

OPERATION GREENS SCHEME

In the budget speech of Union Budget 2018-19, a new Scheme "Operation Greens" was announced on the line of "Operation Flood", with an outlay of Rs.500 crores to promote Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs), agri-logistics, processing facilities, and professional management. Accordingly, the Ministry has formulated a scheme for the integrated development of Tomato, Onion, and Potato (TOP) value chain.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-China takes major steps to prop up coronavirus-hit economy

Chinese policymakers have implemented a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by a coronavirus outbreak that is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth.The Peoples Bank of China PBOC is attempting to restore in...

Cricket-Australian McGrath backs day-night tests to revive popularity

Five-day cricket remains the ultimate format for Australia fast bowling great Glenn McGrath, who believes day-night tests are the way forward for the format to survive in the age of the shorter Twenty20 version.The future of the longest for...

Singapore to charge Chinese nationals for breaching country's rules to contain coronavirus cases

In first case of coronavirus related offences, Singapore will charge a couple from China under the Infectious Diseases Act on Friday for giving false information, while another mans permanent residence status is being stripped for breaching...

IB staffer found dead in Delhi's riot-hit Chand Bagh area

An Intelligence Bureau staffer was on Wednesday found dead in a drain in northeast Delhis riot-hit Chand Bagh area where he lived, officials said. Ankit Sharma, 26, had been missing since Tuesday and might have been killed in stone pelting,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020