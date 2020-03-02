Left Menu
Delay in hanging shows failure of system: Nirbhaya's mother

  • Updated: 02-03-2020 18:19 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 18:16 IST
Delay in hanging shows failure of system: Nirbhaya's mother
Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim Nirbhaya, speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Delhi gangrape victim Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Monday said no matter what the convicts do, they will be hanged for their crime, after a Delhi court deferred the execution of death penalty in the case till further orders.

"This shows the failure of our system. The whole world is watching how justice is being delayed in India," she told reporters.

It is the third time that the hanging of the four convicts has been deferred Asha Devi said she "loses hope every day" but the convicts will be hanged no matter what they do.

"I lose hope every day but I stand tall every day. They would have to be hanged. There could not have been a worse case than Nirbhaya but still, I am struggling to get justice. The courts are sitting and watching the drama," she added.

A Delhi court on Monday deferred till further order the hanging of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Hanging of the four convicts was scheduled for Tuesday at 6 AM Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana said the death sentence cannot be executed pending disposal of mercy petition of convict Pawan Kumar Gupta.

The court passed the order on Pawan's plea seeking to stay the execution as he has filed a mercy petition before the President on Monday The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order.

Then the trial court, on January 31, stayed, "till further orders" the execution of the four convicts as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies.

The court had on February 17 directed that the four men be hanged by the neck on March 3 at 6 am until they are dead. This was for the third time that the death warrants were issued by the court against them "Now deferring it any further would be sacrilegious to the rights of the victim for expeditious justice," it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

