Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha Class 10 exams end, 887 held for cheating

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cuttack
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:23 IST
Odisha Class 10 exams end, 887 held for cheating

The fortnight-long state matriculation examinations for regular students, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, ended on Monday. A total of 887 students were booked for cheating, Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said, adding, a record number of 150 students were booked for malpractice on the last day of the examination.

The examinations began on February 22 amid rumours that question papers were leaked. The Board authorities not only proved that the rumours were wrong but also ensured that no such things happened in the subsequent days of the examination.

"Due to stringent measures in place, resorting to unfair means during the examinations was tackled with strong hands," Mohanty said. The Board also came down heavily on 'impersonation', another form of cheating, during the examination, in which, imposters were caught.

"Due to strict vigil by the enforcement squad, some imposters were apprehended during the initial days of the examination and we were able to curb the menace," Mohanty said. Sources said the evaluation of answer sheets would begin soon in over 60 evaluation centres across the state, where over 2,000 senior teachers will be engaged.

The results will be declared by the end of April. Nearly six lakh students have appeared for matriculation examinations this year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways cancels some flights to United States as coronavirus hits demand

British Airways on Monday said it was cancelling some flights from London to the the United States to match reduced demand for flying due to the impact of a new coronavirus on consumer sentiment.The airline said it was also cancelling some ...

Sterling slides broadly as Brexit talks begin

Sterling fell broadly on Monday, hitting new four-and-a-half month lows against a strengthening euro as traders took a cautious view at the start of talks between Britain and the European Union on their relationship after Brexit.Around 100 ...

Turkey using refugees to pressure EU 'unacceptable': Merkel

Berlin, Mar 2 AFP German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday it was unacceptable for Turkey to pressure the EU on the backs of refugees as thousands, some fleeing fighting in northern Syria, sought to enter the bloc. I find it completely u...

U.S. military labs working to develop coronavirus vaccine -top U.S. general

U.S. government military laboratories are working to develop a vaccine for the fast-spreading coronavirus, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Monday.The military labs are in fact working very consistently, not only on that va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020