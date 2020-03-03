Left Menu
Coordination panel to study NPR issues in Maha: Thackeray

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 12:46 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 12:46 IST
A coordination panel comprising senior leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra will look into various aspects of the National Population Register (NPR), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Tuesday. Addressing media in Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, where the budget session of the state legislature is underway, Thackeray also declined to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that he was thinking of quiting social media.

"Responsible leaders of the three parties will be part of it (coordination committee on NPR)," Thackeray said. "I won't let anyone snatch the right of any citizens of Maharashtra. I am very clear on this," he said, when asked about differences in the ruling alliance over implementation of NPR in the state.

On Modi's announcement that he was thinking of quiting social media, Thackeray said, "He (Modi) is big brother. I won't comment on it." PTI MR VT VT VT.

