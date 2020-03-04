Phase II of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) launched

The second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen), which has a total outlay of Rs 1,40,881 crore, was launched by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat here on Wednesday. SBM (G) Phase-II will focus on sustaining the gains made in the first phase of the program in the last five years in terms of toilet access and usage, and will ensure that no one is left behind, he said.

"Phase II will ensure that effective solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) is instituted in every gram panchayat of the country," Shekhawat said. Talking to media persons after the launch at the National Dissemination and Consultation Workshop on SBM (G) Phase-II, the minister said: "SBM Phase II will be implemented from 2020-2021 to 2024-2025 in a mission mode with a total outlay of Rs 1,40,881 crore." The cabinet approved the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project focussed on the sustainability of ODF and management of solid and liquid waste, on February 19. Since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission in 2014, over 10 crore toilets have been built in rural areas, Shekhawat said, adding, "Over 5.9 lakh villages in 699 districts of 35 states/UTs have declared themselves open defecation free (ODF)."

