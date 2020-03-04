2 held with gold biscuits worth Rs 2.5 crore in Bengal

Two persons were arrested in West Bengal's Darjeeling district with 5.83 kg gold biscuits, officials said on Wednesday. The accused were arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from two buses near the Bidhan Nagar area on Tuesday, they said.

Fifty pieces of foreign-marked gold biscuits cumulatively weighing 5.83 kg, having a market value of Rs 2.53 crore, were seized from them, the officials said. The accused admitted that the gold was smuggled to India from Bangladesh through the international border along the Coochbehar district, the DRI said.

So far, about 275 kg gold has been seized by the DRI in West Bengal and Sikkim during the current financial year, the agency said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

