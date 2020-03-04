Left Menu
Development News Edition

On bail, Chinmayanand celebrates birthday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shahjahanpur
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 18:25 IST
On bail, Chinmayanand celebrates birthday

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand celebrated his birthday here on the day the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the High Court order that granted bail to him in the sexual exploitation case lodged by a law student. During events at his Mumukshu ashram, Chinmayanand met supporters, listened to a Ramayan recitation and praised those who agitated for a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to ashram officials, a recitation of the `Sundarkand' from Ramayan was held in the evening on Tuesday, when he turned 73. Visitors were given a special prasad made for the occasion. The BJP politician also participated in an event organised by the local Hindu Yuva Vahini unit at the ashram, where he praised “kar sevaks” who took part in the Ayodhya movement.

After the Supreme Court’s historic judgment on the Ayodhya dispute last year, a Ram temple is being built on the site where mobs brought down the Babri mosque in 1992. Chinmayanand did not directly make clear that he was referring to the demolition when he mentioned the “kar sevaks”.

“People who did kar seva in the Ayodhya matter are the real warriors,” he said. He added that they should be honoured as a temple is now being constructed because of them. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday dismissed an appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court order granting bail to the former minister.

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the complainant studied, was arrested on September 20 last year under section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape. The section is applied when someone in authority takes advantage of his official position to "induce or seduce" a woman to have sex with him.

In a parallel case, the law student was charged with allegedly trying to extort money from Chinmayanand. The high court had granted her bail on December 4. The Supreme Court had stepped in after the 23-year-old woman went missing for a few days in August last year after posting a video clip on social media, alleging sexual abuse.

A special investigation team of Uttar Pradesh Police, formed on the directions of the apex court, arrested Chinmayanand about a month later. The SIT also arrested the student after a complaint that she and her friends had tried to extort Rs five crore from Chinmayanand, threatening to make public videos showing her giving massages to him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least nine states in a strong showing on Super Tuesday while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 Super Tuesday states an...

Prasa CRES to make payment of R22m for Cape Town by 15 March

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa Prasa says it is negotiating with the City of Cape Town regarding payments for services to Prasa Corporate Real Estate Solutions CRES.Prasa CRES is a division of Prasa, which was established to mana...

TAKE A LOOK-Carmakers find ways round Geneva motor show cancellation

Automakers turned to livestreams, conference calls and alternative venues on Tuesday after Swiss authorities cancelled the Geneva auto show due to the coronavirus epidemic.Following are Reuters main stories from the industry Bentley says Br...

Nigeria: Late veteran actor Pa Kasumu to be buried on April 3

Nigerian actor Olukayode Odumosu, also known as Pa Kasumu died recently at the age of 67 after an illness. His burial ceremony will be held in Abeokuta the capital city of Ogun State on Friday, April 3, where his remains will be finally int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020