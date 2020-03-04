Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rashtrapati Bhavan decides not to hold Holi gatherings amid coronavirus scare

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:21 IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan decides not to hold Holi gatherings amid coronavirus scare

Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings as a precautionary measure amid the global scare over coronavirus, the President's office tweeted on Wednesday. "With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings," the President's office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also announced that they will not participate in any 'Holi Milan' programme. Holi will be celebrated on March 10..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Bloomberg drops out, backs Biden in Democratic presidential race

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday and said he was backing Joe Biden for the Democratic Partys nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election.A viable pa...

SC seeks CBI response on providing copy of probe into disinvestment of govt share in Hindustan Zinc

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the CBIs response on providing a copy of its probe report closing the preliminary inquiry into the disinvestment of the governments share in PSU Hindustan Zinc Limited in 2002. A bench headed by Chief J...

US media tycoon Bloomberg endorses Biden for White House: statement. (AFP) ZHZH

US media tycoon Bloomberg endorses Biden for White House statement. AFP ZHZH...

Democratic presidential race narrows down to keen two-way fight between Biden and Sanders

The race to win the Democratic Partys nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election has virtually narrowed down to a two-way contest between ex-vice president Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders as the two septuag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020