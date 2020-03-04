Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura govt to provide Rs 5000 to eligible students for

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:12 IST
Tripura govt to provide Rs 5000 to eligible students for

The Tripura government has decided to provide Rs 5000 to 14,608 students of the final year of the undergraduate level for buying Smartphone, a senior state minister said on Wednesday. The ruling BJP had made a poll-pledge in 2018 to make available smartphones to the youths if the saffron party was elected to power in the state.

State Education minister and cabinet spokesperson, Ratan Lal Nath said, the decision was taken in the recently concluded meeting of the council of ministers. "We have selected 14,608 students in the final year of undergratuate level in 38 educational institutions which include 22 government degree colleges of the state.

"They will be given Rs 5,000 each under the 'Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana' scheme for buying smartphone," he told reporters during the day. The money would be directly sent to their bank accounts, he added.

The BJP with its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had formed a government in the Northeastern state in March 2018, ending the 25-year rule of the Left Front led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He said, smartphone is helpful in opening up huge opportunities for developing skills, finding resources to enhance knowledge and availing employment opportunities.

This will empower them digitally and help them leverage the advantages of an interconnected world, the minister added. Nath said the scheme will be implemented from the financial year 2020-2021 and the benefit would be once in a lifetime.

He added a total of Rs 7.30 crore would be spent on the scheme. The students have to file applications online with all details like their date of birth, address, Adhaar number, College or institutes name and account number of Bank, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Additional doctors, counters, forms to be arranged at airports as part of coronavirus screening

Additional counters, doctors, medical equipment and modified forms in pre-immigration area of airports will be arranged as part of coronavirus screening, an official said on Wednesday. After the Centres announcement that all internationa...

U.S. CDC reports 129 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Wednesday reported 129 cases of coronavirus in the country, which includes cases reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency. The latest number represe...

FBI needs to do more to fight domestic extremist threats, watchdog says

The FBI has not done enough to fight homegrown extremist threats and has failed to determine whether people it investigates who have mental health issues pose an actual threat to national security, the U.S. Justice Departments internal watc...

India's coronavirus cases nears 30, hits major payments firm

The total number of known coronavirus cases in India rose sharply to 29 on Wednesday, including 16 Italian tourists who had tested positive for the disease as well as an employee of a digital payments company who had travelled to Italy. On ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020