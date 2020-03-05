Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt engineer arrested on graft charges

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:34 IST
Odisha govt engineer arrested on graft charges

An engineer of the Odisha government was arrested by anti-corruption vigilance wing for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said on Thursday. Binod Kumar Padhy, a superintending engineer of the public works department, was apprehended on Wednesday after he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 5.12 crore, they said.

The vigilance sleuths raided at least ten premises including his government quarters and a house of his relative in Berhampur, a farm house at Dimiria and one flat in Bhubaneswar, according to a statement. Four double-storey buildings, one dairy farm, one under-construction house, 26 plots of land and one vehicle were found in his possession.

Around Rs 1 lakh cash, certificates of bank deposits, insurance policies, gold and silver ornaments and expensive household articles were also recovered, it said. A case was registered against him and his spouse under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, the officials added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan says China forced Malaysian state to ban Taiwanese entry on virus fears

Taiwans foreign minister said on Thursday that China had forced the Malaysian state of Sarawak to reinstate a ban on travelers from the island as part of coronavirus control steps, saying Beijing was taking joy in the measures.Taiwan says t...

ISL: Mumbai City part ways with head coach Costa

ISL franchise Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that its head coach Jorge Costa will be leaving the club. Jorges contract expires shortly and has not been renewed.The Islanders finished the 201920 ISL campaign in 5th place, just missing ...

China allocates almost $16 bln in coronavirus related funding

Various Chinese government entities have allocated 110.48 billion yuan 16 billion in coronavirus-related funding as of March 4, Vice Finance Minister Xu Hongcai said at a press briefing on Thursday. Of that amount, about 71.43 billion yuan ...

Norwegian Air scraps profit guidance, to cut flights as virus spreads

Norwegian Air has scrapped its 2020 earnings guidance, which predicted a return to profit after three years of losses, and said it will cancel some of its transatlantic flights in the coming weeks due to the worsening coronavirus outbreak. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020