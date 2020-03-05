Odisha govt engineer arrested on graft charges

An engineer of the Odisha government was arrested by anti-corruption vigilance wing for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said on Thursday. Binod Kumar Padhy, a superintending engineer of the public works department, was apprehended on Wednesday after he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 5.12 crore, they said.

The vigilance sleuths raided at least ten premises including his government quarters and a house of his relative in Berhampur, a farm house at Dimiria and one flat in Bhubaneswar, according to a statement. Four double-storey buildings, one dairy farm, one under-construction house, 26 plots of land and one vehicle were found in his possession.

Around Rs 1 lakh cash, certificates of bank deposits, insurance policies, gold and silver ornaments and expensive household articles were also recovered, it said. A case was registered against him and his spouse under sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, the officials added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.