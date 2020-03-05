BJP to distribute ration packets, money to help victims of violence in northeast Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP will distribute ration packets and money to help the victims of the recent violence in the northeast part of the city, party president Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday

A relief committee of the party will visit the violence-hit areas and distribute the aid among the victims from Friday, he said. Efforts will be made to reach out to at least 200 families everyday, Tiwari added.

