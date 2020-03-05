Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP to distribute ration packets, money to help victims of violence in northeast Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 14:49 IST
BJP to distribute ration packets, money to help victims of violence in northeast Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

The Delhi BJP will distribute ration packets and money to help the victims of the recent violence in the northeast part of the city, party president Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday

A relief committee of the party will visit the violence-hit areas and distribute the aid among the victims from Friday, he said. Efforts will be made to reach out to at least 200 families everyday, Tiwari added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel hi...

Coronavirus to impact global steel sector: Ind-Ra

Global steel sector staring at increased downside risks in near-term following coronavirus outbreak, and Indian companies may face pricing pressures of about USD 30 a tonne in April-June this year, rating agency India Ratings Ind-Ra said on...

One more case of coronavirus detected in Ghaziabad with travel history to Iran; confirmed cases now stand at 30: Official sources.

One more case of coronavirus detected in Ghaziabad with travel history to Iran confirmed cases now stand at 30 Official sources....

OPEC seen backing large oil cut, still awaiting Russia - sources

OPEC ministers will likely approve a significant oil production cut at their meeting on Thursday but they are still waiting for agreement from Russia, two OPEC sources told Reuters.The sources said they anticipated the meeting in Vienna on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020