30 children abducted in Maha everyday: Deshmukh
As many as 30 children are abducted in Maharashtra every day, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Legislative Council on Thursday. Deshmukh made the revelation in a written reply to a question asked by NCP MLC Vikram Kale.
"Around 30 children are kidnapped in Maharashtra every day, of which 72 per cent are girls," the minister said. Deshmukh also said that the state plans to introduce a special act on the lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act to expedite trials in cases of violence against children and women..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh
- Maharashtra
- NCP
- Andhra Pradesh
ALSO READ
Maha govt to soon implement Disha Act , says Anil Deshmukh
CCTV cameras to become mandatory in new buildings across Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh
New Mumbai CP was appointed after discussion with CM, says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh
8 new barracks at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, says Anil Deshmukh
Out-of-turn promotion for 14 police personnel who nabbed Ajmal Kasab: Anil Deshmukh