30 children abducted in Maha everyday: Deshmukh

As many as 30 children are abducted in Maharashtra every day, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the Legislative Council on Thursday. Deshmukh made the revelation in a written reply to a question asked by NCP MLC Vikram Kale.

"Around 30 children are kidnapped in Maharashtra every day, of which 72 per cent are girls," the minister said. Deshmukh also said that the state plans to introduce a special act on the lines of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act to expedite trials in cases of violence against children and women..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.