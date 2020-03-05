Par panel finds budgetary allocation for central universities inadequate

The budgetary allocation for central universities is inadequate as compared to their infrastructure, faculty and number of students enroled, a parliamentary panel has pointed out. The Parliamentary Standing Committee chaired by former Union minister Satyanarayan Jatiya has also expressed concerns over "underutilisation of budget allocations" and recommended the HRD Ministry to review its mechanism for implementation of various schemes. "The committee notes that the allocation for central universities is inadequate as compared to their infrastructure, faculty and number of students enrolled. The committee further notes that central universities have a large number of students enrolled in them as compared to the technical and management institutes," the panel said in a report tabled in Parliament on Thursday. It asked the department to make efforts for increase in funding for central universities at appropriate level.

"The committee strongly feels this trend is certainly affecting the implementation of various schemes in the ministry. The committee, therefore, recommends that the department should reconsider its overall mechanism right from making the proposed demand till the final expenditure is incurred and also assess the impact thereof in so far the implementation of various schemes is concerned," it added. The panel said if India wanted to compete with advanced countries in education sector, it must show achievements in development of higher education sector.

"We have to achieve equity, access and excellence in higher education to overcome the existing inequality prevailing in the country as well as to bridge the urban and rural divide. The committee, however, recommended the government to take seriously the growth and development of this sector and increase budgetary allocations as they are serving needs of the society..

