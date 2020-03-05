Left Menu
Maha CM appoints cabinet panel to study CAA, NPR

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:17 IST
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:17 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appointed a cabinet sub-committee to study issues related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR). The committee will advise the cabinet as to what stand should be taken on these issues, he said in the Legislative Assembly.

There was a lot of "unrest" on these issues in the country, he said. The six-member committee will be headed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab.

Its other members will be Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar, Sports Minister Sunil Kedar, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik and Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. PTI MR KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

