Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAG finds fault with process linked to Shivaji statue: Chavan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 22:24 IST
CAG finds fault with process linked to Shivaji statue: Chavan

The CAG has observed that the process followed by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in connection with the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian sea was wrong and aimed at helping contractors, Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan said on Thursday. The matter will be probed, said Chavan, a Congress leader who holds the PWD portfolio in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He said the government will strive to see that the Supreme Court lifts 'stay' on the project work. In January last year, the apex court orally asked Maharashtra government authorities not to proceed with the construction activities, while hearing a petition of an NGO which has challenged the environmental and coastal regulation zone clearance granted to the multi-crore project.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that talks about the memorial was tabled in both the Houses of the state legislature on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters outside the legislature building complex here, Chavan pitched for complete transparency in the construction of the memorial off Mumbais coast.

"There has to be complete transparency in memorial work. We feel nothing wrong should be committed while carrying out the work," the minister said. The CAG has observed the entire process that was followed was wrong. It has observed that the process was followed to help contractors, Chavan said.

He said the CAG has also noted that tenders conditions were changed after the tenders were opened. The CAG has objected to it. Detailed information of the matter will be taken. The matter will be probed keeping in mind CAGs objections, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the grand project in December 2016 when the BJP was in power in the state. Asked about the BJP-ruled Gujarat attracting more foreign investment, while other states getting poor response, Chavan said there was no objection to Gujarat moving ahead.

"But we would have felt satisfied had Maharashtra stayed on par with Gujarat in the last five years. "Unfortunately, Maharashtra's leadership was with the BJP... Maharashtra was given step motherly treatment during this period," Chavan alleged..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Three men wanted for murder in Delhi arrested in Goa

The Goa police on Thursday arrested a Delhi-based man and two of his accomplices in connection with a murder in the national capital. Sahil Hussain 22 and his two associates were arrested near Calangute beach, a senior police officer said.H...

FACTBOX-Three remain in hunt for U.S. Democratic presidential nomination

The field of candidates seeking the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination shrank to three on Thursday as U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts ended her bid after failing to win her home state. Warrens departure from a field that...

Russia's Putin says agreed deal with Turkey's Erdogan that lays ground for Syria ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had agreed a deal with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at talks in Moscow that he hoped would lead to a halt of military action in Syrias Idlib province.Putin said his talks with Erdogan...

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kapil Mishra in twitter spat over Delhi riots

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and BJP member Kapil Mishra on Thursday engaged in a twitter battle over the recent communal violence in Delhi. Bhardwaj, in a tweet, sought a narco test of Mishra who is accused of inciting the riots by allegedly g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020