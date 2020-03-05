CAG finds fault with process linked to Shivaji statue: Chavan

The CAG has observed that the process followed by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in connection with the construction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in the Arabian sea was wrong and aimed at helping contractors, Maharashtra Minister Ashok Chavan said on Thursday. The matter will be probed, said Chavan, a Congress leader who holds the PWD portfolio in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

He said the government will strive to see that the Supreme Court lifts 'stay' on the project work. In January last year, the apex court orally asked Maharashtra government authorities not to proceed with the construction activities, while hearing a petition of an NGO which has challenged the environmental and coastal regulation zone clearance granted to the multi-crore project.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report that talks about the memorial was tabled in both the Houses of the state legislature on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters outside the legislature building complex here, Chavan pitched for complete transparency in the construction of the memorial off Mumbais coast.

"There has to be complete transparency in memorial work. We feel nothing wrong should be committed while carrying out the work," the minister said. The CAG has observed the entire process that was followed was wrong. It has observed that the process was followed to help contractors, Chavan said.

He said the CAG has also noted that tenders conditions were changed after the tenders were opened. The CAG has objected to it. Detailed information of the matter will be taken. The matter will be probed keeping in mind CAGs objections, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation for the grand project in December 2016 when the BJP was in power in the state. Asked about the BJP-ruled Gujarat attracting more foreign investment, while other states getting poor response, Chavan said there was no objection to Gujarat moving ahead.

"But we would have felt satisfied had Maharashtra stayed on par with Gujarat in the last five years. "Unfortunately, Maharashtra's leadership was with the BJP... Maharashtra was given step motherly treatment during this period," Chavan alleged..

