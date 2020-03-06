Secretariat women staffers welcomed with flower by CMO staff

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI)Women staffers arriving at the state secretariat here on Friday morning were in for a pleasant surprise as each of them was welcomed with a flower and letter from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to mark International Women's Day in advance. The women were welcomed by the staffin the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In the letter, dated March 8 (when the Day is observed),Thackeray lauded the women for their "valuable" contribution towards Maharashtra's growth. The letters were distributed on March 6 given March 8 is a weekly off for government staffers..

