Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panel led by LS Speaker to look into what happened in House

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 13:37 IST
Panel led by LS Speaker to look into what happened in House

A committee, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will look into the incidents that took place in the House between March 2 and 5, the house was informed on Friday after the Opposition demanded revocation of the suspension of seven Congress MPs. The announcement was made by BJP MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was presiding the proceedings of Lok Sabha.

The House had witnessed uproarious scenes since the Budget Session began on March 2 as the Opposition repeatedly demanded a discussion on the Delhi violence that claimed at least 53 lives. During a discussion on the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, an RLP member made some controversial remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family members triggering a strong reaction from Congress members.

While protesting the remarks, Congress member Gaurav Gogoi pulled papers from the Speaker's table and flung them in the air. Gogoi and six other members were suspended from the House for the remainder of the Budget Session.

Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon on Friday after an adjournment, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the suspension of the seven party members from the House and demanded that it be revoked. Leaders of other Opposition parties also raised the similar demand.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) and Supriya Sule (NCP) said the decision to suspend the seven members should be recalled as the "punishment" was "disproportionate". Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi justified the punishment to the Congress members for unruly behaviour.

At the end of the discussion, Solanki informed the members that a committee, led by Birla and having members from all political parties, would be formed to look into the incidents that had happened between March 2 and 5. Proceedings of Lok Sabha were later adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the Opposition over the Delhi violence and other issues.

The House will reassemble on Wednesday (March 11) after the Holi break..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition protests over Delhi

Proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day amid continued protests by the Opposition over the Delhi violence and other issues. The House was adjourned after the passage of two Bills -- the Mineral Laws Amendment Bill and the Insolv...

With heavy rains, Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked due to multiple landslides

The 270-kilometre Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmirs Ramban district on Friday, offi...

OPEC seeks big oil cut in crunch talks with Russia amid virus outbreak

OPEC holds crunch talks with its allies on Friday after the group told Russia and others it wanted an additional 1.5 million barrels per day bpd of oil cuts until the end of 2020, saying a big move was needed to deal with the impact of coro...

Yes Bank shares plummet 85 pc; mcap drops by Rs 5,432 cr

Shares of Yes Bank came under massive selling pressure as the session progressed on Friday and plunged nearly 85 percent after the cash-strapped lender was placed under a 30-day moratorium. On the BSE, the scrip sank 84.93 percent to Rs 5.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020